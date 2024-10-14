x

Photographer's Perspective: Overcoming obstacles to capture footage

Whether it’s covering a murder trial where recording of audio is not allowed, or respecting a family’s wishes to not videotape the funeral service of a slain Cameron County law enforcement officer, Channel 5 News Photographer Carlos Mendoza is sharing how he works to bring you the best possible shots.

