Photographer's Perspective: Capturing historic moments on the field

High school football season is back, and Channel 5 News Chief Photojournalist Mark Vecchio says he couldn't be happier.

“For me, it's the start of my favorite time of the year,” Vecchio said.

While high school football is always fun, Vecchio said he got to witness history this past Monday as he covered the first public practice of the UTRGV Vaqueros football team.

Watch the video above for the full story.

