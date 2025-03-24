Photographer's Perspective: One year on the job
Channel 5 N Photojournalist Alex Ochoa recently reached his one-year anniversary with us.
From ride-alongs with the Mexican National Guard to Pump Patrol segments, Alex shares what it’s been like bringing you the news in his latest Photographer's Perspective.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Donna man filmed while allegedly striking a dog arrested on animal cruelty...
-
Motorcyclist killed in Brownsville expressway crash
-
Additional security measures in place at Brownsville international bridges following bomb threat
-
RGV Vipers getting ready to finish their regular season
-
Smart Living: The dangers of oversharing online
Sports Video
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round