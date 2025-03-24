x

Photographer's Perspective: One year on the job

Channel 5 N Photojournalist Alex Ochoa recently reached his one-year anniversary with us.

From ride-alongs with the Mexican National Guard to Pump Patrol segments, Alex shares what it’s been like bringing you the news in his latest Photographer's Perspective.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

