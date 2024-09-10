URTGV football team hosts first open practice for fans

The UTRGV Vaqueros football team held the first open practice for fans to get a look at the team for the first time.

Roughly 2,400 fans were in the stands for the event, as the team conducted various drills for those in attendance.

"I mean that was awesome to see that many fans here. It kind of reminded me of an NFL training camp practice," Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush said of the support. "This is their team. This is the Valleys team."

The next chance for Vaqueros fans to see the football team is set for October 6th. UTRGV will host a 'Football at Futbol' night, where some football players will be available to interact with fans during some Vaqueros soccer games.