Photographer's Perspective: Keeping a creative eye
Channel 5 News photojournalists are always trying to find new ways to show you what's happening across the Rio Grande Valley.
Photojournalist Marisol Guajardo explains what she does to give our videos a fresh look.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Man killed in expressway auto-pedestrian accident in Pharr identified
-
Alleged suspect, vehicle identified in connection with Edinburg auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
-
Laguna Madre VetFest to provide resources for Valley veterans
-
Valley medical students save young woman's life on flight
-
Elon Musk announces date for possible SpaceX launch at Boca Chica
Sports Video
-
HS Boys Basketball Playoffs
-
Professional Boxer Nelson Hampton to fight in Edinburg
-
UTRGV Baseball Splits the series against North Dakota State
-
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional...
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City