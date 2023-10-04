Pirates Win One For Stumbaugh

HIDALGO – Metallica’s music was blasting inside the Hidalgo fieldhouse Monday. The team was pumping iron with extra vigor after their first win since August of 2016.

The Pirates ended a 23-game losing streak Friday night, defeating Progreso 10-7.

“It felt good looking at the crowd and seeing the whole community here cheering us on, on our first dub,” said junior quarterback Angel Lopez. “Hopefully we get some more during the season.”

“It was good momentum for us, especially when we’re in the middle of the season trying to get to playoffs,” said junior linebacker Javi Guerra. “District champs as well. We’re just trying to make it through.”

The Pirates led Progreso by three points Friday, when Stumbaugh had a message for his team in the fourth quarter.

“I told them this is a series that is going to define you,” said Stumbaugh. “If you’re all in to turn this thing around, now is the time to step up and let it out. Believe in your abilities, let it out and go get it.”

Hidalgo’s defense delivered, holding off the Red Ants to secure the non-district victory.

“Most of our defenensive ends and linebackers made some big plays,” said Guerra. “Also our defensive tackles made some vital stops on 4th down and 3rd down.”

While the Pirates had found a way to lose in recent years, this time they found a way to win.

The team gave Stumbaugh his first win with the program.

“Great feeling honestly,” said Lopez. “Everyone was crying with joy and it was just something unforgettable.”

“They were fired up,” said Stumbaugh. “They were hooping and hollering. It’s good. They need to know what it’s like to feel that.”

The Pirates got the win despite missing two running backs to injury. Younger players filled their spots to keep the Pirate ship sailing.

“All of the sophomores right now know that when injuries happen, they have to step up and basically sacrifice themselves on the field and every day at practice,” said Lopez.

The team’s next goal is to knock off St. Joseph Friday.

“I told them if we ever start winning, it becomes contagious,” said Stumbaugh. “Get a little momentum. It’s all about momentum. The other night, they believed and performed. The look in their eyes was pretty special. It was pretty special for me to see.”