Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance

LOS FRESNOS – A mysterious plane crash is under investigation in Cameron County. The wreckage was discovered days after the aircraft disappeared from radar.

The plane crashed in the brush of the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, causing a fire.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating three main factors: the scene of the crash, the operating environment and the pilot’s ability to fly.

The name of the pilot and the identifying marks of the plane have not been released.

