Playmakers - Week 1 of 2023 High School Football Season Part 1
Related Story
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
Watch Part 2 below:
News
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2... More >>
News Video
-
Texas prisons on statewide lockdown over ‘drug-related inmate homicides’
-
Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge remains closed following wildfire
-
McAllen Public Library to host Fiesta Casino Night
-
New state law allows people to walk on road if sidewalk is...
-
DPS: One-vehicle crash in Edinburg kills one person