Police academy instructor charged with assault
A police academy training instructor was charged with multiple counts of assault and official oppression.
Andres Maldonado is accused of holding a pocket knife against the face of a cadet.
Arrest documents allege Maldonado threatened to cut off the cadet's mustache.
He was arrested Tuesday by the Texas State Technical College Police Department
