Police: Fugitive on Texas' 10 most wanted list arrested in San Benito caught with stolen vehicle

A man who was on Texas’ list of 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested in San Benito with a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

Jose Angel Leal was arraigned on charges of parole violation and failure to identify, according to the news release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety website states that Leal was wanted on a charge of parole violation with the original offense of assault causes family violence with a previous conviction.

Leal was arrested Wednesday morning after a San Benito police officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Leal was driving that officers learned was stolen.

“While obtaining information from the driver, it was discovered that he had provided a false identification to the interviewing officer,” the news release stated. “At the time of the stop, Mr. Leal was active on the Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in the state list.”

Bond for Leal was set at $5,000.