Police increases patrol after Mission High School student brings gun to campus

The Mission Police Department is setting up extra patrols throughout the Mission Independent School District following a Monday incident involving a teenage student taking a gun to campus.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested by police at Mission High School and is facing a third-degree felony, authorities said.

Officials say the boy was the only person involved in the incident and have not released information about why the student brought the gun to school or if the weapon was loaded.