Police investigate string of burglaries in northern Edinburg

The Edinburg Police Department is working to find whoever is responsible for a string of burglaries in the northern part of the city.

Officials say surveillance video, captured by a family on Seminary Road, shows a person allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle.

Edinburg police say they’ve received several calls regarding similar crimes and are reminding people to keep their vehicles secure.

“Lock the doors, of course, that’s one of the main things, is to have your vehicle secure with the locks,” LT. Rey Sepulveda of the Edinburg Police Department said. “Also, park in your driveway. Don’t park along the street. It’s best if you get your car on the driveway or even inside the garage.”

Police say the crimes could be related. Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg PD at 956-289-7700.