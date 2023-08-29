x

Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco

One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. 

At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. 

Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. 

Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation. 

