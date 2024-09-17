Police: Out-of-state juvenile arrested for making threats against McAllen ISD

A male juvenile outside of Texas was arrested after making a social media threat "as a joke," according to the McAllen Independent School District.

The arrest comes after the district were made aware of threats made against McAllen High School and Travis Middle School, the district said on Saturday.

The district said McAllen ISD police learned a juvenile from out-of-state admitted to making the post "as a joke" and has no ties to the district. The juvenile admitted to randomly picking schools through a Google search.

The juvenile is in police custody and the district said there is no credible threat.