Polls close Saturday for San Juan runoff races
Election Day for three runoff races in San Juan is set for Saturday, June 12. Polls close at 7 p.m.
On the ballot is the race for city mayor between Incumbent Mario Garza who is being challenged by Jesus Ramirez.
Also on the ballot is the battle for city commissioner place two between R.C. Flores and Neto Guajardo. Adina Santillan is facing off against Nickie Ybarra in the race for commissioner place 3.
Residents can cast their votes at the San Juan Memorial Library or theFire Station #2 on Raul Longoria Road.
