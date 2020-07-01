Power Restored in Border Regions of Mexico
REYNOSA – People in Reynosa and in several regions of northern Mexico now have electricity.
Eight million people across the border were without power Sunday afternoon.
A power outage at a Nuevo Leon substation affected four states and many parts close to the border with Texas.
By 10 p.m., power had been restored to all except the Nuevo Laredo area. Customers had power restored by 1 a.m.
