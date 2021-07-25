Pre-Trial Hearings Rescheduled for Suspects in Voter Fraud Trial

EDINBURG - Nine people accused of voter fraud had their pre-trial hearings reset.

Veronica Saenz, Crystal Ponce, Belinda Rodriguez, Brenda Rodriguez, Guadalupe Garza, Jose Martinez, Areceli Gutierrez, Daniel Castillo and Ludivina Leal are now scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 20.

They are among more than a dozen people accused of changing their addresses to vote illegally in the 2017 Edinburg city elections.

A total of 22 people are facing charges in the voter fraud case. They have pleaded not guilty.