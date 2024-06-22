Prescription Health: Risk factors for early-onset dementia

Early-onset dementia affects more than 300 thousand Americans, and it strikes during the prime of their lives.

“Typically, people develop symptoms in their 30s 40s and 50s as opposed to developing symptoms in their 70s and 80s, Eric McDade, an assistant professor in the department of neurology at the Washington University at St. Louis School of Medicine, said.

In a new study published in Jama Neurology, researchers identified risk factors that are linked to young-onset dementia. The factors were identified as: heart disease, a previous stroke, or an alcohol use disorder were strong predictors of young-onset dementia.

Carrying specific gene mutations was also a major risk factor.

Being socially isolated was another key risk factor for dementia, as was not getting enough vitamin D. For men, having diabetes was strongly associated with developing the disease.

Some other possible culprits included having a less formal education, a lower socioeconomic status, depression, poor handgrip strength, and hearing impairment.

Doctors hope identifying these warning signs earlier may allow them to treat the disease before it has gone too far.

Those with any questions related to dementia are urged to call the Alzheimer's helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

