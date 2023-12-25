Pro boxer holds annual Christmas posada in Weslaco
Pro boxer Brandon Figueroa hosted his annual Christmas posada at Harlon Block Park in Weslaco.
Figueroa and his team went out and bought toys, bikes and other goodies to give out to kids; free haircuts are also available.
"I'm happy to do this and give back to the kids and the 956, giving back to the community. I was born and raised here, so it feels nice to also give the kids that. [I] couldn't be more happier and more blessed, thank God. Big shout out to everyone that made this possible, my family, friends, sponsors, everyone that came out and volunteered," Figueroa said.
The event was free and open to everyone.
