Protests held for 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr while riding his bike

Calls for justice continue for Caleb Ramirez, the 8-year-old boy who was killed after getting hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Caleb's family members protested from Pharr City Hall to the Pharr Police Department on Sunday.

They say Pharr police have not properly investigated the boy's death, and they want charges brought against the driver.

"We remember Caleb for that smile. My baby was something else," Caleb's mother, Sonia Hernandez, said.

Pharr police say the driver hit the boy while moving forward, and they're still investigating the incident.

The driver is not facing any charges.