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PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco

By: KJ Doyle

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Highlights from PSJA vs. Weslaco in softball from March 13.

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PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant...
PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco
Highlights from PSJA vs. Weslaco in softball from March 13. More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 Friday, March 13, 2026 10:08:00 PM CDT March 13, 2026
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