PSJA students receiving internships though $1 million grant

A $1 million grant from Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. will help close the digital divide in the city of Pharr will providing internships to students, according to a news release.

The internship program will provide students with job skills in programming, information technology, and cybersecurity in the city's broadband internet service, the release stated,

Ten PSJA ISD students will learn how to install and activate new equipment, work in customer service and other hands-on skills while making $11 per hour.

"This funding will provide us the ability to hire and maintain staff and launch a student internship program for our TeamPharr.Net broadband internet service," Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said.

The internship will go on until the end of 2023.

Additional funding from the grant will be used to connect residents to the internet.