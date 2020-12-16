PSJA vs. PSJA Southwest
PHARR - Non-district soccer matched the boys of PSJA and PSJA Southwest on Monday.
The match wasn't decided until the final minutes.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.
