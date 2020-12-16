x

PSJA vs. PSJA Southwest

Related Story

PHARR - Non-district soccer matched the boys of PSJA and PSJA Southwest on Monday.

The match wasn't decided until the final minutes.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva reports.

News
PSJA vs. PSJA Southwest
PSJA vs. PSJA Southwest
PHARR - Non-district soccer matched the boys of PSJA and PSJA Southwest on Monday. The match wasn't decided until... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 8:02:00 AM CST January 08, 2019
Radar
7 Days