Public input requested on proposed Cameron County highway project

Officials in Cameron County want public input on a new highway to make a more direct link from the area north of Harlingen to the coast.

The goal is to connect to a future causeway.

Just off Highway 77 and Ballenger Road is where the highway project would begin. This is known as the Outer Parkway Project.

The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority are the ones behind the project. The proposal is a new roadway more than 21 miles long and would be a four-lane divided highway.

The goal is to connect their project to a Texas Department of Transportation project and create a straight shot to the proposed second causeway; that project is also still in the environmental phase.

Cameron County RMA is currently going through the environmental review process for their proposed highway. Recently, they sent out a notice to property owners who would be affected. Now they're they are asking for input.

"We have environmental sensitive areas that we're fully aware of. So what we've done is we started the process of public involvement. We want to make sure that early on we tell the public what's going on, get their input," Cameron County RMA Executive Director Pete Sepulveda said.

Public input is only open to those who have received the notice of the proposed highway.

There are three different options at the moment for where the proposed highway could be created and that's why they are asking for this input from the community.

Officials want to know which option people agree with most.

Again, this is just a proposal, and it would need to clear the environmental process and that could take around four years.

To view the entire proposal, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.