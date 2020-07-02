x

Public Urged to Heed Warnings at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A red flag warning is in effect for beachgoers at South Padre Island.

Jim Pigg, captain of Ocean Rescue, says it’s due to rip currents and larger surf.

He says it’s always best to be vigilant in the water when you see the warning system being used.

