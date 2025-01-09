Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg fire chief reminding the public of heating tips after man loses...
-
Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old-brother
-
Trial begins for Willacy County woman accused of starving grandson to death
-
Johnny Economedes High School principal on paid leave following arrest
-
Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
Sports Video
-
Charlotte O'Keefe hits game-winner and drops career-high in victory over East Texas...
-
Jack McVeigh hits seven threes in route to career-night in victory over...
-
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with...
-
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game