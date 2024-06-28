Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
Third day of George Alvarez trial ends with jurors deliberating before being...
-
Starr County sheriff: Detention officer fired following arrest on federal charges
-
Monte Alto resident on edge following deadly dog attack
-
Carlos Cascos, former Cameron County judge and Texas Secretary of State, dead...
-
Prescription Health: Exploring the link between PCOS and cognitive decline
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions