Queen Isabela Memorial Causeway maintenance to continue into next week

Maintenance work across the Queen Isabela Memorial Causeway was extended by a week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Portions of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the causeway have been closed due to the maintenance that was originally scheduled to end Tuesday. Instead, the work was extended through Tuesday, March 7.

Closures on the eastbound lanes heading to the island should end Wednesday, March 1. Lanes to getting off of the island will remain reduced to one lane for a portion of the bridge.

A TxDOT spokesperson said they’re confident the work will be completed by March 7.

TxDOT crews will still be working on the bridge through June. Traffic will not be impacted because that work will be done under the bridge.