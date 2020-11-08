Re-elected South Padre Island mayor shares big plans for his next term

Voters in South Padre Island have re-elected their mayor and he is planning on making some changes during his term.

South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said for the next three years of his term he will focus on city development and maintenance.

"This gives us the next three years to finish up these major projects, these infrastructure projects that are really important to the citizens, the visitors, the residents, everybody who comes to South Padre island," McNulty said "We're just trying to make this a better place everyday that we're here."

McNulty said some of those projects include construction of a public boat ramp, a skate park and a water wind sports park.

Watch the video for the full story.