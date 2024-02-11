x

Reaccion de Distrito Escolar de Donna Despues de Accidente

DONNA - Tres personas permanecen hospitalizadas después de un accidente esta semana donde murieron una madre y su hijo.

Dos de las personas hospitalizadas son hermanos que asisten a una escuela primaria en Donna.

Poco después del accidente el distrito actuó rapidamente.

