Records: Judge overturns Edinburg city election due to illegal votes

An Edinburg city election has been overturned because of illegal votes.

Court records show the illegal votes were cast for Edinburg Place 4 Commissioner David White.

The election happened in November 2023. White received the most votes against Gerardo "Gerry" Lozano.

The court said when those illegal votes are taken away, the vote total shows Lozano as the one with the most votes. The court then declared Lozano as the winner for Commissioner Place 4.

The city of Edinburg released the following statement:

"The city of Edinburg is aware of the recent ruling. Our legal department is reviewing the decision and evaluating its implications for the city. As always, the city of Edinburg is committed to following the law in all instances."