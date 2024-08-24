Records: Witnesses detailed Heron Hernandez's involvement at McAllen party

According to Hidalgo County Records, 17-year-old Heron Hernandez is facing a charge of purchasing alcohol to minors at a party in McAllen.

On Aug. 17, police responded to the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road after receiving reports a male minor attempted to jump off a roof and into a pool, but slipped and fell, hitting his head on the pavement.

The minor was identified as Nikki Rowe High School student Adan De La Cruz, who later died from his injuries. Police say De La Cruz was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"We received notice from medical personnel of the passing of this young person. This event is very tragic, and our sincerest sympathies go out to Adan’s family and student body," McAllen police said in a statement. "This incident highlights the risk involved when alcohol is consumed and when people make alcohol available to people who should not have access to it."

According to a criminal complaint, McAllen Police obtained four recorded statements from witnesses that said they found out about the party through a social media flyer that had four Instagram accounts as the hosts; one of those accounts belonged to Hernandez. They said the flyer stated there was a fee to enter the party.

The complaint said one of the witnesses reportedly contacted one of the hosts, who advised Hernandez was collecting the fee via CashApp. The witness provided proof of the money transfer.

Witnesses also said Heron was at the gate entrance of the party and charging $15.

According to the complaint, witnesses reported there were alcoholic beverages already at the location and were available to everyone.

The complaint said police reached out to Hernandez's mother to obtain a statement from him, but she said she believes he is "not in a good mental state to provide a statement."

Police said based on witness statements and proof provided of Hernandez's involvement at the party, they believe there is "reason to believe Heron committed the offense of furnishing alcohol to a minor," and as a result caused another person to suffer serious bodily injury to death, according to the complaint.

"As such, the McAllen Police Department continues its public safety efforts in holding people accountable. The case investigation remains ongoing and will lead us to conclude if accountability can be established," McAllen police said in a statement.

Hernandez is the third person to be arrested in connection with the party. Jaime Islas and his juvenile son were also arrested and facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.