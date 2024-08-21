Third arrest made in connection with party that hospitalized McAllen teen

Heron Hernandez Jr. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

UPDATE: After this story was originally published, The McAllen Independent School district confirmed to Channel 5 News that Nikki Rowe High School student Adan De Le Cruz died on Wednesday.

A second adult was arrested in connection with the McAllen party that supplied alcohol to minors, hospitalizing one of them on Saturday, according to the McAllen Police Department.

McAllen police say 17-year-old Heron Hernandez Jr. is suspected of collecting the "entrance fee" to the party where alcoholic beverages were made available to minors, according to a Wednesday news release.

Two other individuals — Jaime Islas and his juvenile son — were previously arrested in connection with the same party after police discovered they supplied “large amounts” of alcohol to the minors, according to a criminal complaint.

RELATED STORY: Nikki Rowe student identified as teen who was injured during McAllen house party where 'large amounts' of alcohol were found

Adan De La Cruz, a senior linebacker at Nikki Rowe High School, was previously identified as the minor who was injured at the party. A criminal complaint said the teen was hospitalized after falling from the roof of a gazebo during the party and landed on his head and neck.

De La Cruz’s condition was not made available as of Wednesday.

Hernandez was arraigned on Tuesday on the charge of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor. In lieu of a bond, Hernandez was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail, the news release stated.