McAllen ISD: Nikki Rowe football player injured during party has died

KRGV file photo

The 17-year-old Nikki Rowe High School student who was injured during a party in McAllen passed away, according to the school district.

Adan De La Cruz was previously identified as the student who was injured during a Saturday party in McAllen. According to a criminal complaint, De La Cruz was injured after falling from the roof of the gazebo, and landing on his head and neck.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of one of our students. Adan De La Cruz, a senior at Rowe High School, passed away today," a Wednesday news release from McAllen ISD stated. “He was a wonderful young man, very well liked, and much admired by his peers. He will be missed, but not forgotten.”

The district added that their thoughts and prayers go out to the family “during this difficult time,” and that a team of counselors will be made available at the campus to help students and staff.

RELATED STORY: Third arrest made in connection with party that hospitalized McAllen teen

Two adults and one minor have been arrested after allegedly supplying alcohol to minors at the party De La Cruz was at.

Niki Rowe High School cancelled a football scrimmage set for Thursday and its annual Meet the Warrior Night that was scheduled for Friday, McAllen ISD spokesman Mark May said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.