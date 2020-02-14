x

Red Ants Rebuild

PROGRESO - The Red Ants are no strangers to the state high school soccer tournament. 

Progreso's boys have made state appearances three out of the last four seasons.

As CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports, the team is counting on a group of young players to maintain their winning ways.

