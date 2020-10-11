Red Cross recommends checking smoke alarms, creating escape plan during Fire Prevention Week

Firefighters in Texas respond to a house fire about every eight minutes.

Checking smoke alarms and creating a fire escape plan can reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by up to 50%, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross recommends that homeowners check the batteries in a smoke alarm every month — and replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

Homeowners should also create a fire evacuation plan.

The plan should identify at least two exits from the home, specify a place where everyone will meet after they exit the home and designate someone to help children, the elderly or pets escape safely.

