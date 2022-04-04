Rep. Filemon Vela officially resigns from Congress
District 34 Rep. Filemon Vela officially resigned from Congress.
Vela announced last month he would not seek reelection to take on a new job at a law and lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Greg Abbott can call a special election to replace Vela for the remainder of his term. So far, no plans have been announced.
