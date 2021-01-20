Resident Concerned about Low Visibility Due to Lighting along San Benito Street

SAN BENITO – A San Benito man is concerned about street visibility in one community.

A resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the street lights along Sam Houston Blvd. do not work.

"It was dark! Real dark, I said. I hadn't noticed that before,” says resident Eli Montalvo.

Montalvo says he reported the problem to San Benito City Hall but hasn’t received a call back.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg reached out to the city’s public relations director, Martha McClain, about the issue.

She says the city has an agreement with AEP Texas to maintain the light poles.

Residents should report outages to AEP at 866-223-8508 or to San Benito’s Public Works Department at 956-361-3890 so that a repair order can be made.

