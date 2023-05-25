Resident Says Lack of Police Presence Inviting Crime at Annexed Subdivision

MCALLEN – A resident north of McAllen says they’re dealing with burglaries and vandalism.

Esiquel Esquibel lives in the La Puerta subdivision. He says police stopped responding to his neighborhood after the area was recently annexed by the city.

“One of my neighbors got their furniture stolen from their back porch, their patio,” he says. “A lot of car break-ins.”

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing reached out to the McAllen Police Department. A spokesperson for the agency, John Saenz, says they do patrol the area.

He adds residents can call them and request additional patrols.

