Resident Voices Concerns Following Deadly Accident

BROWNSVILLE - A 39-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car Saturday night. 

It happened around 6:45 PM on the 2000 block of North Minnesota Avenue. 

Residents who live nearby voiced their concerns Sunday claiming they feel unsafe in the area. 

4 years ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Sunday, December 29, 2019 10:24:00 PM CST December 29, 2019
