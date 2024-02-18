Resident Voices Concerns Following Deadly Accident
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE - A 39-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car Saturday night.
It happened around 6:45 PM on the 2000 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
Residents who live nearby voiced their concerns Sunday claiming they feel unsafe in the area.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE - A 39-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car Saturday night. It happened around... More >>
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls High School Basketball Area Round Highlights
-
UTRGV Baseball Season Opener Rained Out
-
Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
-
UTRGV Basketball Falls to Abilene Christian University
-
McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation