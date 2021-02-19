Residents in rural colonias struggle through cold weather

The cold weather has left many families across the Rio Grande Valley without electricity to help keep them warm. But for some residents in rural colonias it's also leaving them without a source of income.

Jose Hernandez and his family live in a colonia in the city of Edinburg. He says he is a field worker, but the icy weather is making it hard to find work.

Hernandez says his family depends on every day's paycheck. He says he bought a space heater for his three children, but with freezing temperatures he says there's only so much it can do.

"My three kids are in virtual school," Hernandez said. "I'd actually prefer them to be in school so they could be warm."

According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community 50% of colonia residents make less that $834 a month.

La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) Community Organizer Marco Lopez says field workers like Hernandez are some of the hardest hit colonia residents.

For more information visit LUPE on Facebook or call (956) 787-2233

RELATED: List: Rio Grande Valley shelters opening due to cold weather