x

Resumen de Baloncesto Escolar 19 de Febrero

Related Story

WESLACO - Las Panteras de Weslaco vencieron a Harlingen 61-52 en la ronda bi-distrital de los playoffs (Clase 6A) del baloncesto escolar. 

Otros resultados:

Clase 6A

Laredo United South 69-59 Rowe

Clase 2A 

San Isidro 52-41 Agua Dulce

News
Resumen de Baloncesto Escolar 19 de Febrero
Resumen de Baloncesto Escolar 19 de Febrero
WESLACO - Las Panteras de Weslaco vencieron a Harlingen 61-52 en la ronda bi-distrital de los playoffs (Clase 6A) del... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, February 19 2019 Feb 19, 2019 Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:32:00 PM CST February 19, 2019
Radar
7 Days