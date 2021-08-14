Resumen de Baloncesto Escolar 19 de Febrero
WESLACO - Las Panteras de Weslaco vencieron a Harlingen 61-52 en la ronda bi-distrital de los playoffs (Clase 6A) del baloncesto escolar.
Otros resultados:
Clase 6A
Laredo United South 69-59 Rowe
Clase 2A
San Isidro 52-41 Agua Dulce
