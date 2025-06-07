Reward offered for information on stolen John Deere tractor in Mission
Related Story
A private $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of a stolen tractor and the arrests of those responsible, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said on May 18, deputies responded to the report of the theft at a ranch on Mile 7 Road and Texan Road in rural Mission.
Deputies spoke with the property owner, who said a 2000 John Deere tractor model 8400 had been stolen. The tractor was last seen on May 12, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo Country Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
News
A private $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of a stolen tractor and... More >>
News Video
-
Man charged in connection with deadly Pharr shooting
-
Construction underway at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville
-
McAllen ISD, Mission CISD offering free summer meals for kids
-
Brownsville officers recognized for feeding children left unattended at home
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect
Sports Video
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...
-
RGV Red Crowns seek bounce back win to start upcoming road trip
-
UTRGV hosts football camp for young valley athletes
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country