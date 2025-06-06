Reward offered for information on stolen John Deere tractor in Mission

A private $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of a stolen tractor and the arrests of those responsible, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said on May 18, deputies responded to the report of the theft at a ranch on Mile 7 Road and Texan Road in rural Mission.

Deputies spoke with the property owner, who said a 2000 John Deere tractor model 8400 had been stolen. The tractor was last seen on May 12, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo Country Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.