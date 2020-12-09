The RGV Ballet had a chance to perform the "The Nutcracker" this year despite COVID-19.

Dancers danced with masks and were able to bring a live performance to the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Dec. 6.

"We're really fortunate to be able to do this, because not many studios and not many companies around the world can say that they can perform live for people," Performer Sophia Rios said.

