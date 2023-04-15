RGV Emergency Responders Impacted by Increase of Wind Farms

RIO HONDO – Emergency responders are taking more precautions due to an increase of wind farms.

The wind sector is one of the fastest growing energy sources in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rio Hondo Public Safety Director William Bilikury says he didn’t have to worry about the wind farm safety procedures 10 years ago.

"Most of these wind farm falls into our emergency services district," says Bilikury.

He says the emergency services district ranges over 100 square miles and within the last 10 years most of it became wind farms.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with Cameron Windfarm Facility Manager Cody Joy.

Joy says in such a dangerous field, preparation and communication is very important.

