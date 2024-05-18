RGV Food Bank Stamp Out Hunger initiative happening Saturday

The RGV Food Bank is holding one of the largest food drives on Saturday, May 11

Residents can help feed hundreds of families by leaving canned goods right by their mailbox as part of the Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

Community members are given a brown paper bag that they can fill with non-perishable food and leave it by their mailbox. Their mail carrier will then pick it up.

"If you do not find this, you can put food in any single bag that you have you hang it by your mailbox and your post carrier will pick it up. If, for any reason, you miss the time that your postman comes by, you can always bring it over to the food bank. You can always actually drop it off at the post office as well and the post office knows they will collect it and will come by and pick it up," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said.

Saenz says donations to the food bank drop during the summer months and this effort will help feed families, as kids finish the school year.

Stamp Out Hunger from the National Association of Letter Carriers hopes to collect up to 30,000 pounds of food.