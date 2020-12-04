RGV frontline workers helping bring gifts to children this holiday season

Ever year, South Texas Health System McAllen and the Salvation Army come together as part of the Angel Tree program.

South Texas Health System McAllen Director of Dietary, Patrick Woodin said the Salvation Army gives them a list of 'Angels' their gift wishes.

"We have been blessed because the community has supported our hospital since the beginning of the year when the pandemic hit," Woodin said. "We are always overwhelmed with the affection shown to us, so this is another way for us to give back to them."

