RGV Red Crowns seek bounce back win to start upcoming road trip

The RGV Red Crowns are preparing for a matchup this Saturday in Bell County just north of Austin.

They're taking on Central Texas FC. That starts a mini road trip for the team, they won't play another home game until June 21st.

The Red Crowns are coming off a loss last week to San Antonio Corinthians FC.

They'll be hoping the trip up north provides them the opportunity for a bounce back win.

For Coach Reyna and the team, it's all about staying focused.

"They're a solid team, I think a lot of people might be overlooking them just because of the results," Coach Reyna said. "It might be one of those things where they check off mentally for a bit and then the other team takes advantage and so, we just need to make sure that we're focused the entire 90 minutes and extra, whatever we get right on the field and us take advantage of those moments, always focused and not trailing off."