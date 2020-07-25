x

RGV Sector Border Patrol Chief Testifies before Senate Committee

WESLACO – The surge of illegal immigration along the U.S. southern border is front and center in Washington, D.C.

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karish testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday morning.

Karish said the situation along the border is the worse he’s seen in his 30 years of working with Border Patrol.

